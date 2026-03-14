Man escapes being killed in Valenzuela City condo

The victim said the suspects dragged him to the bathroom while continuing to choke him until he lost consciousness.

When he regained consciousness, a neighbor was already helping him while the suspects had fled the area.

Residents said tensions had long existed in the condominium over issues related to amortization payments and alleged unclear ownership of the property.

Several other units were also reportedly barged into the same day, including the homes of a senior citizen and a solo parent with a child.

Residents are now calling for an investigation into the incident and are seeking protection from the police and other authorities.

Attempts to obtain the side of the condominium management and authorities have so far received no response.