Lacson probing alleged project request linked to Bonoan confirmation

He cited information from former DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, adding that his office is currently validating the claim.

Lacson said initial information suggested that the alleged request came from a member of the House of Representatives panel of the Commission on Appointments at the time.

The senator said the probe forms part of the Blue Ribbon Committee’s broader review of flood control projects that may have been poorly implemented or irregularly funded.

His team is currently examining several flood control projects, including those in Metro Manila. Lacson cited one case where flooding reportedly worsened after the construction of a pumping station.

“If the project turns out to be substandard or ghost, that would mean new recommendations by the Blue Ribbon Committee for the proper agencies to build cases against those involved,” he said.

Lacson said the investigation aims to determine whether there were irregularities in the implementation of infrastructure projects and to hold accountable those responsible if anomalies are confirmed.