NUP backs probe into DoH mobile clinic deal

The National Unity Party (NUP) has backed the call of Quezon City 3rd District Rep. Franz Pumaren for the House of Representatives to investigate the Department of Health’s Mobile Primary Care Facilities program.
Pumaren said an inquiry into the procurement of the mobile clinics was necessary following complaints filed with the Office of the Ombudsman against Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and other officials over alleged bid rigging.
NUP chairman and Deputy Speaker Ronaldo “Ronnie” Puno said the issue warrants legislative scrutiny.
“When serious questions arise over the use of public funds, Congress cannot simply look the other way,” Puno said.
“This involves approximately P1.8 billion in public funds. That alone demands answers from the DoH. For programs of this scale, transparency cannot be optional,” he added.
Puno said the matter would be coordinated with other lawmakers and given attention in the House.