NUP backs probe into DOH P1.8B mobile clinic deal

The National Unity Party (NUP) on Friday backed a call by Quezon City 3rd District Rep. Franz Pumaren for a House investigation into the alleged anomalous procurement of Mobile Primary Care Facilities (MPCF) by the Department of Health (DOH).
Pumaren is seeking a legislative inquiry to examine the DOH’s procurement, oversight, and implementation of the MPCF program following complaints filed before the Office of the Ombudsman against top DOH officials, including Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, over alleged bid rigging and irregularities.
NUP said it supports Pumaren’s initiative and will push for the appropriate House committees to act on the resolution once it is formally filed.
“This resolution reflects a legitimate concern that must be addressed through proper legislative oversight,” NUP chairman and Deputy Speaker Ronaldo “Ronnie” V. Puno said.
“When serious questions arise over the use of public funds, Congress cannot simply look the other way.”
Puno said the party will work with fellow lawmakers to ensure the issue is thoroughly examined in the House.
“This involves approximately ₱1.8 billion in public funds. That alone demands answers from the DOH,” he added. “For programs of this scale, transparency cannot be optional.”
The party stressed that legislative oversight is necessary when government programs funded by billions of pesos are involved, particularly those intended to deliver essential health services to communities.
NUP said it will also support measures to review existing procurement systems and recommend reforms if gaps in current laws are identified.
The National Unity Party is currently the second largest political party in the House of Representatives.