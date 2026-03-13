NUP backs probe into DOH P1.8B mobile clinic deal

Puno said the party will work with fellow lawmakers to ensure the issue is thoroughly examined in the House.

“This involves approximately ₱1.8 billion in public funds. That alone demands answers from the DOH,” he added. “For programs of this scale, transparency cannot be optional.”

The party stressed that legislative oversight is necessary when government programs funded by billions of pesos are involved, particularly those intended to deliver essential health services to communities.

NUP said it will also support measures to review existing procurement systems and recommend reforms if gaps in current laws are identified.

The National Unity Party is currently the second largest political party in the House of Representatives.