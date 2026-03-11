A scoop of home: Filipino comfort desserts reimagined as ice cream

Enter Marcelo’s Microcreamery, the passion project of John J. Marcelo, who built his brand around a simple but radical idea — to turn beloved traditional Filipino comfort desserts into premium ice cream.

The inspiration arrived unexpectedly.

“It started with a rainy Sunday morning and a bowl of hot champorado,” Marcelo says. “Later that day, when I checked the supermarket freezer, it was always the same old lineup. That was my ‘aha’ moment. I wanted every scoop of my ice cream to feel like a memory.”

From that thought came a menu that reads like a Filipino dessert table — inutak, mangga’t suman, bilo-bilo, chocolate champorado, ube macapuno champorado and latik-latik. Each flavor draws from dishes that Filipinos grew up eating — warm, nostalgic treats reimagined as frozen indulgences.

The approach taps into a growing appetite for homegrown luxury, where provenance matters as much as taste. For many younger millennial and gen z consumers, buying local has become part of a broader cultural statement — a way of supporting Filipino craftsmanship while celebrating familiar flavors in new forms.