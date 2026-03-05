Locally-produced milk now in America’s new favorite flavor — Philippine ube

Whether it’s a cold glass to start the day, a decadent chocolate treat, or the perfect creamy pairing for a bowl of champorado, Filipinos have an enduring love for milk. But finding farm-fresh, high-quality dairy that fits a fast-paced lifestyle has often been a challenge.

Carmen’s Best, the proudly Filipino brand celebrated for its 100 percent fresh milk gourmet ice cream, aims to change the landscape of local dairy by moving beyond the pint and making premium, fresh milk more accessible to the modern consumer. Through an exclusive partnership with 7-Eleven, Carmen’s Best brings single-serve sizes, perfect for those on the go, directly to the neighborhoods, schools and offices where Filipinos spend most of their day.

With only one percent of milk products consumed by Filipinos fresh and locally produced, and 99 percent being imported and powdered, this partnership addresses a significant gap by bringing healthy, Filipino-produced dairy closer to consumers of all ages. To ensure peak quality, the brand is also building awareness that because its milk is 100 percent fresh with no additives or preservatives, it is best consumed immediately.Currently, the 300 ml line is available in select 7-Eleven stores, including key locations like Metro Manila and Rizal. The product will soon be available in Pampanga and Batangas, as well as cities in Visayas and Mindanao, particularly Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro, with future plans to roll out in more areas nationwide in the coming months.

“Our goal has always been to elevate the Filipino dairy experience. This journey began with a commitment to 100 percent real milk, but our mission has grown to ensure that fresh, local dairy is accessible to every Filipino,” Toby Gatchalian, chief commercial officer of Metro Pacific Agro Ventures and Carmen’s Best, says in a statement. “To make this possible, we’ve aggressively expanded our operations, growing our herd to 400 cows across farms in Luzon and Vis-Min, while increasing our yield from 11 liters to an impressive 28 liters per cow, per day. By partnering with 7-Eleven, we are completing that farm-to-table circle, ensuring that pure, locally produced milk is finally within reach for everyone.”

Since its initial launch in January 2025, the brand has rapidly expanded its portfolio to cater to the evolving tastes of Filipino coffee lovers and foodies. In addition to the new Salted Caramel milk flavor, the brand is also introducing more products.

Crafted with the same dedication to quality and premium ingredients, the Milk Bar offers joyful indulgence. New ice cream flavors include Tiramisu, made with layers of premium ingredients and 100 percent fresh milk; and Ube Halaya, made from real ube, the so-called new “matcha” and favorite flavor of the United States and the world. These flavors are created in collaboration with HOPE, and every pint purchased helps build classrooms, turning a moment of indulgence into a gift of education.