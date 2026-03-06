A scoop of home: Filipino comfort desserts reimagined as ice cream

Since time immemorial, our local freezer aisles followed a familiar script. Chocolate. Vanilla. Rocky Road. Reliable staples lined convenience store freezers, but few spoke to the country’s own culinary imagination.

With the changing market behavior, that landscape is slowly transforming. A new wave of Filipino consumers is searching for desserts that feel personal, more like home — flavors rooted not in foreign novelty but in memory, something you’ve grown familiar with, especially if you came from the province. The craving is no longer just for sweetness, but for something that tastes closer to culture.

Enter Marcelo’s Microcreamery, the passion project of John J. Marcelo, who built his brand around a simple but radical idea — to turn beloved traditional Filipino comfort desserts into premium ice cream.

The inspiration arrived unexpectedly.

“It started with a rainy Sunday morning and a bowl of hot champorado,” Marcelo says. “Later that day, when I checked the supermarket freezer, it was always the same old lineup. That was my ‘aha’ moment. I wanted every scoop of my ice cream to feel like a memory.”

From that thought came a menu that reads like a barrio fiesta table — inutak, mangga’t suman, bilo-bilo, chocolate champorado, ube macapuno champorado, and latik-latik. Each flavor draws from dishes that Filipinos grew up eating — warm, nostalgic treats reimagined as frozen indulgences.

The approach taps into a growing appetite for homegrown luxury, where provenance matters as much as taste. For many younger millennial and gen z consumers, buying local has become part of a broader cultural statement — a way of supporting Filipino craftsmanship while celebrating familiar flavors in new forms.

Marcelo’s ice cream embraces that sensibility through a micro-batch approach, where small production runs aim to preserve texture, richness and the layered flavors that define traditional Filipino sweets. The process often involves translating dishes designed to be served hot into something that works frozen — a challenge that requires both experimentation and restraint.

One of the brand’s most notable partnerships arrived in 2025 with chef Nouel Catis, the creator behind the viral Dubai Chocolate. The collaboration signals a meeting point between local ingenuity and global culinary curiosity, showing how Filipino flavors can travel beyond the country’s borders.