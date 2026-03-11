15 government employees in Limay, Bataan tested positive for illegal drugs

15 of the 305 employees working for the local government of this town tested positive for illegal substances during a random drug test held in the town of Limay, Bataan.
Mayor Richie Jason David confirmed the information after undergoing the employees and officials of the Municipal Hall to a surprise drug test conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Bataan Police Provincial Office (BPPO) on 2 March 2026.
The mayor confirmed that 15 of the employees were tested positive for drugs and will be subjected to confirmatory tests as part of the process. He added that employees who tested positive will be assessed, adding that if the employee is too dependent, they will undergo drug rehabilitation.
He cited that an assessment will be made to all those who were positive for drugs and would be fired from their jobs, with David assuring that everything will be done with due process.
The surprise drug testing was conducted during the 1st Batch of Mental Health Education Session and Random Drug Testing as part of the local government’s celebration of the 2026 National Women’s Month.