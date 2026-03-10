SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

Man collared for unlicensed firearm in Las Piñas

Man collared for unlicensed firearm in Las Piñas
Published on

Police arrested a suspect and recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Pulang Lupa Dos, Las Piñas City on Monday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as alias Carter, 48, a resident of Vergonville Subdivision, was apprehended at his residence by operatives of the CAA Substation, together with personnel of SIDMS and TMRU.

Man collared for unlicensed firearm in Las Piñas
Two arrested for drugs, firearm violations in Las Piñas

He was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Pia Cristina Bersamin-Embuscado of Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court Branch 198 for violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The suspect and the recovered evidence were brought to the Las Piñas City Police Station for documentation, while the firearm will be submitted to the Southern Police District Forensic Field Unit for ballistics examination.

Charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10591 are being prepared against the suspect.

Man collared for unlicensed firearm in Las Piñas
43-year-old man arrested for illegal firearms in Taguig

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph