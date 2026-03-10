Man collared for unlicensed firearm in Las Piñas

He was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Pia Cristina Bersamin-Embuscado of Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court Branch 198 for violation of Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The suspect and the recovered evidence were brought to the Las Piñas City Police Station for documentation, while the firearm will be submitted to the Southern Police District Forensic Field Unit for ballistics examination.

Charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10591 are being prepared against the suspect.