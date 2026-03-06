Cebu waste costs may hit P2B

CEBU CITY — Mayor Nestor Archival warned on Friday that the city’s waste disposal expenses could soar to P2 billion annually if global fuel prices continue to rise.

He cited the cost of hauling waste 60 kilometers to a landfill in Aloguinsan, which could strain the city budget amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Archival placed the city under Heightened State of Economic and Operational Preparedness, anticipating potential ripple effects on fuel, transportation, and basic commodities.

Currently, Cebu City spends about P500 million per year on waste disposal. With the shift of residual waste hauling to Aloguinsan, costs could rise to P1.5–2 billion annually, up from P3,906 per ton compared to P1,100 per ton at the now-closed Binaliw landfill. The city handles 500–600 tons of waste daily.

“This is a serious financial responsibility,” Archival said. “When fuel prices go up, transportation, food, and basic commodities are also affected. We must protect public funds to ensure uninterrupted delivery of services to our people.”