AFP says no new loyalty checks ordered amid espionage cases

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday said there is currently no directive to conduct additional loyalty or lifestyle checks among military personnel following recent espionage cases.
In a statement, the AFP said it already maintains established security vetting, monitoring and counterintelligence measures to safeguard the integrity of its personnel and protect sensitive information.
“At this time, there is no directive” for additional loyalty or lifestyle checks, the AFP said, noting that existing safeguards remain in place.
“These existing safeguards form part of the broader government effort that recently uncovered and disrupted espionage and foreign-directed malign activities operating within the country through coordinated action among authorities,” the AFP said.
The military added that individuals involved in the espionage cases are cooperating with investigators and that the matter is being addressed through lawful processes.
For national security reasons, the AFP said it could not disclose operational details.
“What can be emphasized is that modern espionage increasingly involves technological and cyber components, underscoring the need to continuously strengthen safeguards and update the legal framework to protect national security and institutions,” the AFP said.