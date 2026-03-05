China-linked spy network being probed

“This development highlights how modern espionage increasingly utilizes cyber and technological methods, making vigilance and inter-agency cooperation more important than ever,” Padilla said.

Cyberattacks

She said the military supports efforts to strengthen safeguards protecting national security but declined to disclose operational details.

“At the same time, the Philippines continues to maintain constructive diplomatic engagement with all countries,” Padilla added.

Security officials said the investigation comes as cyber threats linked to China-based actors intensify, driven partly by geopolitical tensions over the West Philippine Sea dispute.

AFP Cyber Command chief Brig. Gen. Joey Fontiveros said the country faces persistent cyberattacks linked to the territorial dispute with China.

“From a security and defense viewpoint, the country faces persistent cyber attacks linked to territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea, with China-based malicious actors deploying malware, DDoS attacks, data leaks, and website compromises,” Fontiveros said.

The NSC said the operations were uncovered and dismantled through coordinated actions by security and law enforcement agencies. Those involved—all Filipino nationals—have admitted their participation in espionage activities and are cooperating with investigators.

“For reasons of national security, we cannot discuss identities, methods, or timelines so as not to jeopardize ongoing operations,” the NSC said in a statement on Wednesday.

IMSI catcher

The authorities previously reported arrests tied to alleged Chinese espionage.

In April last year, a Chinese national was apprehended while operating a surveillance device near the Commission on Elections office in Manila shortly before the midterm elections.

The suspect allegedly used an IMSI catcher—a device capable of mimicking a cell tower and intercepting mobile communications within a radius of one to three kilometers.

Earlier, in February 2025, two Chinese nationals were arrested for allegedly using the same device near sensitive government and military locations in Manila.

Officials did not say if the latest case is linked to those incidents, but said investigations were continuing.