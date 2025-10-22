Chinese rocket debris found in Palawan waters

The Western Naval Command (WESCOM) discovered a suspected Chinese rocket debris off the waters of Bataraza, Palawan, while conducting maritime operations in the West Philippine Sea on 20 October 2025.

According to WESCOM, the BRP Lolinato To-Ong (PG-902) was patrolling the area and conducting drug recovery operations, when it sighted a metallic debris suspected to be part of a Chinese rocket at coordinates 08°28.490’N, 117°39.805’E, approximately 12.17 nautical miles southeast of Rio Tuba, Bataraza, Palawan.

BRP Lolinato To-Ong crew members immediately conducted retrieval operations and secured the debris aboard the vessel. The item was subsequently transported to Puerto Princesa City for proper documentation, assessment, and disposition in coordination with concerned authorities.

The recovery of such debris underscores the importance of continued maritime surveillance in protecting Philippine waters and ensuring the safety of local communities potentially affected by foreign rocket remnants.

Western Naval Command remains steadfast in performing its maritime security and sovereignty missions to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity and uphold Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.