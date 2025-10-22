P646K worth of shabu seized in San Mateo buy-bust

More than P600,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized from four drug suspects in a buy-bust operation in San Mateo, Rizal, early Tuesday morning.

The suspects, identified only by their aliases — Tiong (29), Jo (24), Jolo (31), and Marvin (29) — are all residents of Rodriguez, Rizal.

They were apprehended in an operation conducted by the San Mateo Municipal Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit at around 2:47 a.m.

Alias Tiong and Jo were tagged as newly identified high-value individuals, while Jolo and Marvin were listed as street-level pushers.

Confiscated from the suspects were ten heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 95 grams, valued at P646,000.

Authorities also seized a brown pouch, two motorcycles, six ₱100 bills, and three P100 bills used as buy-bust money.

All four suspects are now detained at the San Mateo Municipal Police Station custodial facility, as police prepare charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.