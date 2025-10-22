Groups denounce alleged plot to harm Marcos

An advocacy group defending democracy condemned the alleged plot to harm President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his family, calling it “a cowardly and un-Filipino act that endangers not just one man, but the entire nation.”

The information reportedly surfaced on social media, alleging that certain groups linked to supporters of the previous administration were discussing plans to harm the President.

The post read, “Alam na ni Duterte na hindi na siya makakalabas … ang huling hiling ni Duterte, ipapatay si BBM, buong pamilya,” and further alleged the existence of a so-called “Sara Army” said to be “training in Sorsogon,” supposedly under the knowledge of Senator Chiz Escudero.

“Any threat against the President is a threat against the Republic itself,” said Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya (ABKD), People's Alliance for Democracy and Reforms (PADER), Liga Independencia Pilipinas (LIPI), and Filipinos Do Not Yield (FDNY) Movement chairman emeritus Jose Antonio Goitia. “It’s an attack on our democracy, our peace, and the stability that every Filipino family depends on.”

‘No justification for violence’

Goitia urged the public to unite in rejecting any act that seeks to destabilize the government or endanger the President’s life.

“You may disagree with his decisions. You may even oppose his policies. But plotting violence is never, ever justified,” he said. “In a democracy, we argue with words, not with weapons.”

He added that anyone proven to be involved must face the full force of the law.

“The law is clear. Conspiring to harm the President or his family is not only a grave crime; it is an assault on the very foundations of our Republic,” Goitia said.

‘The President symbolizes stability’

For Goitia, protecting the President means protecting the stability and unity of the State.

“The President represents the government itself, the unity of our State,” he said. “If the institution of the presidency is attacked, the nation is weakened. That’s why protecting the President means protecting the Republic.”

He also reminded the public that behind every political leader is a family that deserves safety and dignity.

“We must remember that threats like these do not just target the President; they target his family too,” he said. “That crosses every moral and human boundary.”

‘Justice must be fair and lawful’

Goitia called on authorities to investigate thoroughly and avoid politicizing the issue.

“The truth must come out through lawful investigation, not through online noise or speculation,” he said. “Justice must be both firm and fair. Only then can we protect the credibility of our institutions.”

He also warned against spreading unverified information online.

“Let’s not fuel panic or division,” Goitia urged. “Instead of sharing rumors, share vigilance. Instead of anger, let’s promote peace.”