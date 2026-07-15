"Kung ano ang kailangang maipaabot sa ating mga kababayan, 'yun po ang gagawin ng ating Pangulo at ng administrasyon na ito," she added.

Castro made the statement after the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed that thirty-eight percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with President Marcos' performance in the second quarter of 2026, up from thirty-three percent in March.

The survey also found that dissatisfaction declined to forty-five percent from forty-nine percent, while undecided respondents fell slightly to seventeen percent from eighteen percent.

Despite saying the President is not concerned about survey numbers, Castro stressed that the administration still reviews the results to identify areas that need greater attention.

"Hindi 'yan dini-disregard at ito naman ay nakikita rin ng mga miyembro ng Gabinete, ano ang dapat na i-push, ano 'yung dapat na pagtuunan ng pansin," she said.

"Pero ang Pangulo, gumanda man, hindi gumanda ang survey, para sa kanya hindi po siya maaapektuhan nito. In the first place, hindi naman siya tatakbo bilang Pangulo sa susunod. So trabaho lang po ang Pangulo," Castro added.

According to the SWS survey, President Marcos recorded his highest net satisfaction rating in Balance Luzon at a "moderate" plus-11, followed by the Visayas at a "neutral" minus-3, Metro Manila at a "poor" minus-24, and Mindanao at a "bad" minus-35.

The survey also showed improvements in both rural and urban areas compared with the previous quarter.

The poll was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide from 20 to 29 June. It has a margin of error of ±3 percentage points for national estimates and ±6 percentage points for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.