Fundraiser recipe book launched for World Food Day

The Westin Manila, Marriott International’s wellness-forward five-star hotel in Ortigas, marked World Food Day with the launch of their fundraiser recipe book Serve Kindness for the benefit of Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Philippines.

Exclusively available in print copies and sold in the hotel for P500 each, this limited-edition recipe book is a property initiative that aims to connect and empower the community through meals that are kind to the body and the environment. The book also serves as a force of good that nurtures and supports the less fortunate.

“We put together recipes from our award-winning culinary team, as well as from other kind souls we partnered with for wellness initiatives in the past,” shares general manager Alexander Dietzsch, who is also the co-chair of Marriott Worldwide Business Councils Philippines.

“Here, you will find wholesome, healthy, zero-waste and practical recipes ideal for every family, shedding light on ways you can add variety and nutrients to your daily diet — all while supporting a cause to feed children in need.”

The fundraiser book opens with recipes by hotel executive chef Rej Casanova, executive sous chef Dale Sy and executive pastry chef Ramin Sepasi. The succeeding pages feature recipes from integrative nutrition coach and certified raw vegan chef Mia Sison of Habits by Mia Sison; Mimi Vergara-Tupas, a plant-based chef from Davao who is also the creative director and owner of Clean Café, Made Simple, Soul Kitchen Co., and Fast Fresh; Dan Puga, executive chef of Burrow Café; and Nichole Mercado, a certified holistic health coach.