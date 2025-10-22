Camping time!

These days, celebrity chefs have found more ways than one to get up close and personal with their followers as a reward for their loyalty.

For one, they interact with their followers and share recipes with them on their YouTube channel, FB page, Instagram account, Tiktok and other photo and/or video sharing apps. Besides straight-up photos and videos, they also participate in food bazaars and expos, where they conduct cooking and baking demonstrations courtesy of their sponsors. They invite their followers to such events to experience live demos and win some freebies, too.

Groups of chef friends also constantly think up new and creative ways for them to share quality fun time as well as learning time together.

Five years ago, one such group seriously put their brains and resources together to stage a unique event called “Camping with the Chefs.” The idea was to take chefs out of the usual kitchen walls and bring them closer to nature and community. It started with only 30 campers, but it turned out to be such a unique and rewarding experience that had at least one chef, Chef Zhe Jacinto, thinking, “Why not make it a leveled-up buffet dinner setup as well?”