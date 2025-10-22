Camping time!

These days, celebrity chefs have found more ways than one to get up close and personal with their followers as a reward for their loyalty.
For one, they interact with their followers and share recipes with them on their YouTube channel, FB page, Instagram account, Tiktok and other photo and/or video sharing apps. Besides straight-up photos and videos, they also participate in food bazaars and expos, where they conduct cooking and baking demonstrations courtesy of their sponsors. They invite their followers to such events to experience live demos and win some freebies, too.
Groups of chef friends also constantly think up new and creative ways for them to share quality fun time as well as learning time together.
Five years ago, one such group seriously put their brains and resources together to stage a unique event called “Camping with the Chefs.” The idea was to take chefs out of the usual kitchen walls and bring them closer to nature and community. It started with only 30 campers, but it turned out to be such a unique and rewarding experience that had at least one chef, Chef Zhe Jacinto, thinking, “Why not make it a leveled-up buffet dinner setup as well?”
“My goal was to create a space within the camp for learning, bonding and sharing experiences while showcasing a sustainable and farm-to-table cooking and buffet setup with hotel feels,” says Chef Zhe.
Her suggestion elicited favorable response and got incorporated into the following year’s event and “Camping with the Chefs” simply grew and grew –- not just in the number of participants but also in its lineup of activities.
One event led to another and through the years, evolved into a culinary and outdoor adventure that brought together chefs, culinary students, food enthusiasts, campers van groups and pure nature lovers to share one unique experience. It is a fusion of food, learning and fellowship which saw participants cooking, camping and connecting with each other in a relaxed natural setting.
It has grown into a much-anticipated annual event that draws participants from different regions of the country. Each year, it continues to expand with new activities, bigger collaborations and stronger partnerships, and yet it has kept its authentic and personal touch that continues to make participants feel like they are one big family.
On 25 to 26 October, “Camping with the Chefs” mounts its fifth edition at the Palaya Nature Farm in Tanay, Rizal. It is organized by the Core Group led by Rael Reyes, Benjie Manalaysay, Chefs MJ Martinez, Zhe Jacinto, Mac Dowell Labrador, Dexter Dikkiter Kanwatam, Welly Rosales, Lawrence Lugo, Melisa Rocha, Richard Gomez and Suwan Awa, and master barista JayRoss Roldan in collaboration with partner chefs, culinary schools and food brands who share the same vision of promoting culinary education and sustainable living.
This year’s edition promises to be more dynamic and experiential — with new cooking challenges, sustainability talks and chef-led workshops highlighting modern Filipino cuisine and zero-waste cooking.
“Guests can expect a deeper connection with nature, good food, great company and memories that last a lifetime,” says Chef Zhe.
The countdown is on. It’s almost camping time!