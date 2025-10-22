Bong Go, PGH open 'Balay Lingap' halfway house for patients and caregivers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, reaffirmed his commitment to patient-centered and compassionate healthcare as he joined officials of the University of the Philippines–Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) for the inauguration of the newly completed Balay Lingap halfway house on 21 October 2025.

The facility, which Go helped push for, will serve as a temporary shelter for patients and their companions who would otherwise stay in hospital waiting areas or pay for costly lodging elsewhere. The third and fourth floors of Balay Lingap will cater to outpatients and caregivers in need of accommodation, the second floor will serve as a patients’ lounge, while the ground floor will function as a 24/7 hospice and palliative care unit for terminally ill patients.

Go shared that the concept of halfway houses began in Davao City during the administration of then-Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, evolving into a national model for hospitals across the country to support families enduring the emotional and financial strain of illness.

As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has ensured funding for healthcare infrastructure and welfare programs, including Republic Act No. 12210, which increases UP-PGH’s bed capacity from 1,334 to 2,200.

In his message, Go thanked medical workers for their service and sacrifice.

“Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin, ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n’yo ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Serbisyo, sipag, at malasakit po ang pwede kong mailalay sa inyo,” he said.“Ang dapat po talaga nating pasalamatan po ngayon ay hindi kaming mga politiko kundi ang ating medical frontliners. Hindi po natin mararating ang kinaroroonan natin kung hindi po dahil sa inyo… mataas po ang respeto ko sa inyo,” he added.

The Balay Lingap halfway house is one of several similar facilities Go has championed nationwide, including projects at the Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Southern Philippines Medical Center, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, and Dr. Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital.

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno, PGH Director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi, and other hospital officials attended the event, praising Go’s consistent support for the country’s premier public hospital.

Go stressed that healthcare must address not only medical treatment but also the overall well-being of patients and their families.

“Katulad po ng SPMC (Southern Philippines Medical Center) sa Davao City, nagiging kumpleto na rin po. Isa po ito sa ating isinulong… kawawa po ang mga pasyente, ang hirap pong magkasakit kaya tulungan po natin lalo na ‘yung mga walang ibang malapitan kundi tayo lang na nasa gobyerno,” he said.“Sana po tuluy-tuloy na ito na may kakayahan na ang ating mga ospital,” he added.

After the ceremony, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed 30 food packs to UP-PGH staff as a gesture of gratitude for their continued service.

Go concluded by reaffirming his dedication to serve with compassion and sincerity.

“Tandaan n’yo po, nandito lang ako para magserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” he said.

Go’s support for PGH is part of his ongoing advocacy for accessible healthcare. During former President Duterte’s administration, ₱100 million per month was allocated from the Social Fund to assist indigent patients at PGH. The hospital also houses a Malasakit Center, established under the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go authored and principally sponsored.

In 2021, when a fire broke out at PGH, Go immediately facilitated assistance for its recovery and has since advocated for stronger hospital preparedness and resilience.