OFW held at Clark Airport for VAWC charges

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) was arrested upon arrival at Clark International Airport on 19 October 2025, for violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

According to the PNP Aviation Security Group, the said arrest is the successful implementation of a warrant of arrest for violation of Republic Act 9262 against the 44-year-old OFW from Pangasinan.

The joint operation was conducted at around 5:45pm at the Arrival Area by combined personnel of the 105th Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1, Police Regional Office 1 (105th Maneuver Company, RMFB 1, PRO 1) (Lead Unit) and Clark International Airport Police Station (CIAPS), Aviation Security Unit 3 (AVSEU 3) of the PNP Aviation Security Group.

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Family Court, First Judicial Region, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, with bail recommended amounting to P36,000.00.

The arrest was properly documented using an Alternative Recording Device (ARD) in accordance with Supreme Court Rules. The accused was duly informed the nature of his arrest and was apprised his rights under the law.

The arrested individual is currently under the custody of the 105th Maneuver Company, RMFB 1, PRO 1 for proper documentation and disposition.

PNP Aviation Security Group Director Police Brig. Gen. Jay R. Cumigad said, “This successful operation reflects the strong coordination among our law enforcement partners. Through unity and shared commitment, we ensure that justice reaches even beyond the airport gates.”