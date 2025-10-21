New Tarlac Community College to rise in New Clark City

A new Tarlac Community College is set to be constructed inside the New Clark City that will provide affordable and quality education, further positioning the ecozone as an emerging hub for learning, research, and innovation.

The construction of the new Tarlac Community College was solidified during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Provincial Government of Tarlac and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Tarlac Governor Christian Tell Yap and BCDA President and CEO Engr. Joshua Bingcang signed the MOU, and was witnessed by Vice Governor Estelita Aquino and BCDA OIC-SVP for Conversion and Development Group Mark Torres at the New Clark City on 17 October 2025.

Under the MOU, BCDA will identify and facilitate the use of a five-hectare site within New Clark City that will serve as the campus of the new college. The agency will also extend technical and planning support for the project.

PGT, on the other hand, will lead the planning, development, and implementation of the institution.

The partnership seeks to expand access to affordable and quality education while further positioning New Clark City as an emerging hub for learning, research, and innovation.

Governor Yap said that he is very delighted that a MOU was already been signed between the PGT and the BCDA.

“Ikinagagalak ko po na nagkaroon na ng MOU ang BCDA sa pangunguna ni Engr. Joshua Bingcang at ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Tarlac. Layunin po ng kasunduang ito na higit pang mapaigting ang mga programang pang-imprastruktura at pangkaunlaran para sa patuloy na pag-unlad ng ating lalawigan,” Yap said.

BCDA President Bingcang welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its alignment with the agency’s development thrust, adding, “We are happy that this project aligns with BCDA’s vision of building strong university–industry linkages.”