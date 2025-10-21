Muntinlupa earns special citation in 2025 Most Business-Friendly LGU Awards

The City Government of Muntinlupa earned a Special Citation in the 2025 Most Business Friendly Local Government Unit Awards during the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo.

The recognition, conferred by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) on 20 October highlighted the continuing efforts of Muntinlupa to enhance the ease of doing business through innovation and digital transformation.

Among the city’s programs are the Business e-Payment System (BESt), an automated platform which allows businesses to pay taxes and fees online, and the Single Window Transaction (SWiT), which integrates business-permits steps into one process.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon said the citation reflects the city’s continuing drive to make local governance more business-friendly through efficient, transparent, and inclusive policies.

He added that cooperation with the Muntinlupa Business Advisory Council has also helped sustain innovations that make Muntinlupa “a model city for smart, strong, and sustainable growth.”

“Our goal is not only to simplify processes for business but also to create an environment where enterprises can thrive and generate quality, life-sustaining jobs for Muntilupeños.”

The Most Business Friendly LGU is annual PCCI awards that honor provinces, cities, and municipalities that exhibit exemplary performance in showcasing a business-friendly climate and local economic growth.