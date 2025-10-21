Bong Go: Health funds must be used only for healthcare

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go renewed his call to ensure that public funds intended for health are used exclusively for healthcare programs, emphasizing the need to address the growing disparity that leaves many Filipinos afraid to seek hospital care due to poverty and high treatment costs.

During the Senate deliberations on the Department of Finance’s (DOF) proposed 2026 budget, Go lamented the reallocation of excess funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to non-health-related unprogrammed items.

“The PhilHealth fund is for health — pondo po ‘yan para sa kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino,” Go said. “Marami pang Pilipino ang takot magpaospital at walang pambayad po sa pagpapaospital. Yung iba po, namamatay na lang po sa takot magpaospital.”

Go cited tragic cases of Filipinos unable to access quality medical services, including a pregnant woman in Cebu who died after giving birth on a sidewalk because she could not afford hospital care, and a health officer in Camarines Norte whose PhilHealth coverage barely paid one percent of her hospital bill.

“These stories prove that there is no such thing as ‘excess’ health funds,” he said. “Walang sobra kung marami pa pong naghihingalo at natatakot magpagamot.”

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto clarified that the reallocation of PhilHealth funds in 2024 was mandated by the General Appropriations Act (GAA). “Inutusan po tayo ng Kongreso noon kaya natin ginawa ‘yon,” Recto said.

Go, however, said that while the move may have been legal, it was “morally unacceptable” to divert health funds for other uses. He urged lawmakers to ensure that similar provisions are excluded in future budgets.

“Kung magkakaroon kayo ng mga gano’ng provisions in the future, huwag lang po sana yung health,” Go appealed.

Beyond fiscal policy, the senator also called on the DOF, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to simplify business registration and tax compliance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), urging them to assist rather than burden entrepreneurs.

Go likewise reiterated his concern over the misuse of “unprogrammed funds,” saying they are vulnerable to corruption if not properly itemized. “Kung mayroon mang unprogrammed funds, dapat klaro kung saan gagamitin,” he said.

While expressing full support for Secretary Recto’s leadership, Go stressed that healthcare must always remain a top national priority. “Health is for health. Klaro ‘yan. PhilHealth is para sa kalusugan ng Pilipino,” he concluded.