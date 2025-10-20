Five artists explore sense of sight

Magno’s luminous planes, rhythmic geometries and use of disparate materials articulate serenity and poise despite their complexity; Fred Tan’s combination of impastos and space, as well as fluid motion of color harmoniously presents seemingly opposite attributes of serenity and activity; Esmao’s chromatic expanses punctuated by metallic thread suggest quiet meditation through rhythm and shape; Francisco’s reflective abstractions meditate on stillness and movement within light; while del Castillo’s tactile, almost sculptural surfaces evoke the spiritual weight of matter itself. Together, they form a dialogue on how abstraction–often misread as detached from emotion–can in fact be a conduit for empathy, reflection and memory.

The works tempt the urge to touch and yet resist it. Their surfaces — impasto-ed, layered, and even heavily glazed — draw the viewer near, only for depth to shift and dissolve with a change of vantage. As surface and depth engage in a continual play, the image becomes mutable: its perception dependent or the viewer’s physical position and movement. Thus, each encounter is singular. No work may be seen the same way twice, for vision itself is in motion.

The Texture of Emotion proposes that abstraction is not a retreat from reality but a deeper immersion into its sensory and psychological dimensions. In an age saturated with images, these four artists offer not immediacy but introspection; not depiction, but experience. Theirs is a language of texture and perception, where emotion is not portrayed but embodied.

The Texture of Emotion is on view from 11 to 28 October at the Artistspace located at the ground level of Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Avenue corner De La Rosa Street, Greenbelt Park, Makati City.