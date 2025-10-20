BuCor, NCIP ink land utilization pact

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) signed a memorandum of agreement Monday to establish a framework for developing ancestral domain lands into regional prison and penal farms.

It aims to support penal reform, decongest existing facilities, and promote socio-economic development within indigenous communities.

BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. and NCIP chairperson Dr. Margie Grace T. Pascua signed the agreement during a ceremony at the BuCor compound in Muntinlupa City.

Catapang said the BuCor proposes to utilize and develop about 1,000 hectares of ancestral domain land in various regions under NCIP jurisdiction for the new penal facilities.

This expansion is aligned with the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 10575 (the Bureau of Corrections Act of 2013), which allows BuCor to establish additional penal farms to accommodate the increasing number of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Catapang explained that placing regional prisons closer to the PDLs’ home regions will promote proximity to families and communities during incarceration and facilitate their reintegration upon release.

The initiative is also envisioned to promote economic development, employment, livelihood, and sustainable partnerships within Indigenous communities.

Pascua expressed her satisfaction that the signing occurred during the celebration of the 31st Indigenous People’s Month.

“I believed in the direction of MoU to empower the indigenous communities as well as the PDLs,” Pascua said, adding the agreement “marks a meaningful step in our shared pursuit of Justice and inclusive growth.”