PNP backs nationwide review of earthquake plans, pushes enhanced drills

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday expressed full support for the nationwide review and enhancement of earthquake contingency plans in response to recent tremors that have affected several provinces.

PNP acting chief P/LtGen. General Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. acknowledged the need for a stronger coordination between national government agencies (NGAs) and local government units (LGUs) to boost disaster resilience across the country.

“The PNP fully supports calls to strengthen earthquake preparedness across all levels of government,” Nartatez said.

“We are currently enhancing our disaster response protocols and ensuring that all police units are equipped and ready to assist in search, rescue, and relief operations when needed,” he added.

The move comes after a series of strong earthquakes recently rocked parts of Davao Oriental, Cebu, and other provinces, prompting National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Chairman and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. to order a comprehensive review of existing local disaster contingency plans.

Teodoro also encouraged wide-scale earthquake drills in schools, public buildings, and government facilities to reinforce readiness and coordination in the event of major seismic activity.

With this, Nartatez has directed all levels of the PNP, from the top command and directorial staff to regional offices and elite units, to review and update their respective contingency and evacuation plans in close collaboration with local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs).

The PNP is also ramping up its own preparedness through regular earthquake drills, on top of the quarterly nationwide exercises led by the Office of Civil Defense.

These drills aim to ensure both police personnel and the communities they serve are familiar with proper response protocols during and after an earthquake.

“Lahat po dapat kasali (Everyone should be included),” Nartatez emphasized.

“Every police officer must know his or her role in disaster response, securing vital installations, assisting in evacuation, and maintaining peace and order in affected areas.”

The PNP reaffirmed its commitment to be at the forefront of national disaster preparedness, working in tandem with civilian agencies and local authorities to protect lives and ensure swift response in times of crisis.