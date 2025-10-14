Romualdez appears before ICI probe; Zaldy Co no show

Leyte Representative and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez appeared before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Tuesday in connection with the probe into alleged corruption in government flood control projects.

Romualdez, in his statement, said he was ready to cooperate with the commission, stressing that he had nothing to hide and that his attendance aimed to help uncover the truth behind the controversy.

“I have nothing to hide and nothing should be hidden. I came here to help reveal the truth,” Romualdez told the ICI panel.

The solon clarified that he was not part of the bicameral conference committee involved in the questioned projects but said he was willing to share any information that could assist the inquiry. He added that his presence demonstrated his commitment to transparency and accountability.

He arrived at the ICI headquarters shortly before 10 a.m., while former Ako Bicol Representative Zaldy Co, who was also subpoenaed to appear at the same hearing, failed to attend.

Earlier, ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka said the commission would seek to cite Co in contempt should he continue to ignore the subpoena. Co, a former chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, was reportedly outside the country.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. formed the ICI to investigate anomalies in public infrastructure spending. The subpoena was sent to Co last week as part of the investigation into more than 400 suspected ghost flood control projects.