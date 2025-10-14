Phl, Brunei forge agri-fisheries deal for trade

The Philippines and Brunei Darussalam have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in agriculture and fisheries, paving the way for expanded regional trade, technological exchange, and sustainable food systems.

The agreement, inked between the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Brunei’s Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism during the 47th ASEAN Ministers of Agriculture and Forestry meeting on 1 October 2025, in Pasay City, seeks to strengthen collaboration in agrifood trade, aquaculture, biotechnology, and precision agriculture. It builds on a Letter of Intent signed on May 2024.

Under the deal, both countries will collaborate on research and development, livestock and crop improvement, aquaculture expansion, and disease prevention, alongside capacity-building programs such as joint training and technical exchanges.

Private sector participation a priority

Private sector participation is also a priority, with both sides set to facilitate agrifood investments, trade access, and compliance with sanitary and phytosanitary standards.

“This agreement reflects the shared goals of the Philippines and Brunei, good neighbors in Southeast Asia, to strengthen agri-fisheries systems and enhance food security through collaboration, innovation, and responsible development,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

To take effect through diplomatic channels

The MoU also outlines mechanisms for policy coordination and protection of intellectual property in joint research. Once domestic requirements are completed, the agreement will formally take effect through diplomatic channels.