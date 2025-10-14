Palace: BBM keeps focus amid low ratings

Despite his declining satisfaction rating among Filipinos over issues like inflation and corruption, Malacañang said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains undeterred and focused on his work.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Palace Press Undersecretary Claire Castro said the administration does not rely on a single survey to gauge its performance, adding that the President continues to push forward with initiatives aimed at addressing the country’s pressing concerns.

“The President is not alarmed by the numbers. The President is still working to further combat corruption in our country, and he had also said before that ratings should not be based only on one survey. So, there are times when the results differ from other surveys,” she said.

‘Fully committed’

Castro reiterated that the President is fully committed to holding those responsible for the flood control mess accountable, highlighting his swift actions — such as the creation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, among other measures.

“Let’s just let the process continue and the President will not ignore the sentiments of our countrymen that he hears. Let’s just trust our President and the Marcos Jr. government because it is fighting corruption,” she said.

Not just corruption, but Filipinos have also expressed their concern in other key areas such as poverty, illegal drugs and inflation.