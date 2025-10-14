Escudero’s camp maintains legality of campaign donations in COMELEC case

The camp of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero affirmed that a contested campaign donation currently under review by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) was legal, fully declared, and in accordance with existing laws and practices.

In a Viber message to Senate reporters, Atty. Ramon Esguerra, legal counsel for Escudero, said they have submitted their position paper on Tuesday, 14 October, ahead of schedule “to respect the COMELEC process.”

Escudero’s camp expressed full confidence that the poll body will rule in their favor.

“Our position is clear: the donation was legal, fully declared, and follows long-standing practice. The law is on our side, and we are confident the COMELEC will find no fault,” Esguerra said.

The COMELEC earlier issued a Show Cause Order (SCO) to Escudero, seeking an explanation for the P30 million in campaign donations he received from Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc.

The poll body also announced that it will summon the senator for a meeting regarding the matter this month.

Meanwhile, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia confirmed that the case has been submitted for resolution after Escudero responded to the allegations. The matter is now with the commission’s Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD), which is tasked with recommending whether the case should be dismissed or elevated for further legal action.

“Asahan ng mga kababayan natin na matapos ng butihing senador ay sumagot na dito sa accusations sa kanya ay submitted na for decision ang kaso and therefore, yung opisina namin na in charge dyan, yung PFAD, ay kaagad na ppwede na magkaroon ng recommendation kung iddismiss ba o itutuloy ang kaso laban sa kanya at sa kanyang kontratista na nagbigay ng P30 million,” Garcia said.

("The public can expect that now that the good senator has responded to the accusations against him, the case is now submitted for decision and therefore, the office handling this, the PFAD,can immediately issue a recommendation on whether the case should be dismissed or pursued against him and the contractor who donated P30 million.")

In September, the COMELEC also issued a separate Show Cause Order to Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., after he admitted during a congressional hearing that he donated P30 million to Escudero’s 2022 senatorial campaign.

The commission is investigating whether this violates Section 95 of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC), which prohibits individuals or entities with government contracts from contributing to political campaigns.

Lubiano has insisted the donation came from his personal funds. Escudero, for his part, acknowledged Lubiano as a campaign contributor but denied any involvement in awarding government contracts or flood control projects in his home province of Sorsogon or elsewhere.

Garcia clarified that the COMELEC's mandate under the law is limited to determining whether there is sufficient basis to file criminal charges, and not to remove elected officials from office.

“Baka kasi ang expectations ng lahat kami nag magtatanggal sa kanila. Hindi po. Ibang opisina po yan. Sakaling may findings ang COMELEC, maaari nilang gamitin ang aming mga ebidensya, findings pero sa ibang opisina nakalaan ang tanggalan ng officials, national man or local,” he explained.

("Some people might expect that we’re the ones who will remove them from office. That’s not the case. That responsibility belongs to a different office. If the COMELEC comes up with findings, other agencies may use our evidence and conclusions, but the authority to remove officials, whether national or local, lies elsewhere.")