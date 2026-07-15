"The only way, in your own small way, to prove your loyalty and love for the country at this point is to be an intelligent Filipino voter," Garcia said.

He urged young voters to choose candidates based on conscience rather than political influence or family preference, noting that many young Filipinos voted independently during the 2025 elections.

Garcia said the youth helped shape the outcome of the previous polls by making informed choices instead of simply following survey trends.

"They voted based on their conscience. They wanted to write the history of this nation," he said.

Calling on the youth to bring the same mindset to the BSKE, Garcia stressed that barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials have a direct impact on people's daily lives.

"Revolution is not the answer. The ballot is the answer," he said.

Garcia also underscored Comelec's constitutional mandate to safeguard democratic processes, citing the commission's preparations for the special congressional election in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, following a vacancy in the district.

"The Commission on Elections is a constitutional body. Our authority comes directly from the people, and we have no choice but to fulfill our constitutional duty," he said.

The poll chief highlighted the commission's voter registration efforts in remote and conflict-affected areas, including the Kalayaan Island Group, Camp Darapanan in Maguindanao, and indigenous communities in Bukidnon and Pampanga.

He said registering even a small number of voters in Kalayaan carried symbolic significance because it reaffirmed Philippine sovereignty over the island group.

Garcia also cited the enthusiasm shown by senior citizens, indigenous peoples, and former rebels who traveled long distances to register and vote, saying their commitment should inspire younger Filipinos.

He added that Comelec will continue modernizing the electoral process, citing the successful rollout of internet voting for overseas Filipinos during the 2025 elections and expressing hope that similar technology could eventually be adopted for local voting.

Garcia said the commission will also continue implementing early voting hours from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and heavily pregnant women after the initiative benefited about 4.3 million vulnerable voters in the last elections.

"We will never disenfranchise anyone because disenfranchisement is never the business of this Republic," he said.

Garcia also defended the continued existence of the Sangguniang Kabataan, describing it as a training ground for future national leaders despite calls to abolish the youth council.

He reminded voters aged 18 to 30 that they will receive two ballots during the November elections—one for the barangay elections and another for the SK elections.

"The future of our nation depends on you," Garcia said. "The history of this country is now being written by the Filipino youth."