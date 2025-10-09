SB19 when in Rome

P-pop Kings Pablo Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin De Dios and Ken Suson of SB19 are the stellar attractions of Sama sa Roma 2025 in Italy slated on 12 October.

Officially announced via their social media page, the Southeast Asian Superstar Pop Group invited fans to register early as the first 1,700 will get free entry. The event is happening at Spazio Atlantico in Rome. This is a celebration of Filipino faith, culture and unity as part of the Jubilee Year festivities.

This follows the cancellation of the Riyadh leg of their Simula at Wakas world tour due to unforeseen issues, though the Dubai and Doha shows on 11 to 17 October carry on.

SB19 ups the ante of their 7th anniversary with the Fast Zone fashion show-concert in collaboration with haute couture designer Francis Libiran on 26 October which is now sold out. The group will also grace the inaugural Filipino Music Awards on 21 October.