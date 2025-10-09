239 arrested in 24 hours across Metro Manila — NCRPO

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) recorded a total of 239 arrests within 24 hours, covering the period from 6 AM of 8 October, Wednesday, to 5:59 a.m. of 9 October, Thursday.

Of this total, 40 individuals were apprehended for violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while 62 suspects were arrested for illegal gambling. These operations were systematically conducted to dismantle criminal activities that threaten community safety and social order across Metro Manila.

NCRPO operatives also successfully captured 12 individuals listed among the top ten wanted persons, 9 identified as most wanted, and 30 other wanted persons facing various criminal charges.

The NCRPO said its intensified operations reflect its continuing commitment to maintaining peace, order, and public safety throughout the region.