Firearms, ammo seized in San Manuel, Tarlac

Authorities seized various loose firearms and ammunition during a police operation held in San Manuel, Tarlac, on Tuesday.

According to the Tarlac Police Provincial Office (TPPO), personnel of the San Manuel Municipal Police Station successfully implemented a search warrant for violation of R.A. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) in the said area.

The operation led to the arrest of a 55-year-old suspect and the confiscation of firearms and ammunition. The said operation was conducted by virtue of Search Warrant No. 009-25 issued by Hon. Luis C. Velasquez, Executive Judge, Regional Trial Court, Branch 105, Paniqui, Tarlac, dated September 30, 2025.

Recovered from the possession and control of the suspect were the following: a caliber 9mm ARMSCOR pistol; a caliber .380 COLT pistol; an airgun rifle; four pieces of 9mm magazines; three pieces of caliber .380 magazines; a CO2 tank; a 12-gauge shotgun ammunition; eight pieces of caliber .380 ammunition; 22 pieces of caliber 9mm ammunition; a black bandolier; and a holster for a caliber .380 pistol.