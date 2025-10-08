AboitizPower gathers 130 scholars for Year 3 development convergence in Bataan

The Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) successfully held the Scholars Development Convergence Year 3 at La Vista Inland Resort in Balanga City on 1 and 2 October 2025, gathering 130 scholars under its private limited partnerships GNPower Mariveles Energy Center (GMEC) and GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD) as part of its continuing investment in holistic scholar development.

Facilitated by Rommel Arellano, the two-day event forms part of AboitizPower’s long-term commitment to nation-building through education.

Guided by the GMEC-GNPD Scholarship goal of “Building the Future Today,” this year’s formation program carried the theme “Honoring Our Roots, Empowering Our Future: Understanding Purpose, Impact, and Service.”

The program focused on strengthening the scholars’ sense of identity, appreciation of their roles, and commitment to service — aligning with AboitizPower’s vision of nurturing value-driven, socially responsible, and community-oriented leaders.

Key activities included “Knowing and Appreciating AboitizPower (Power 101),” which introduced scholars to the company’s mission, vision, and core values, as well as a primer on how a coal-fired power plant operates.

The “My Purpose” session encouraged scholars to reflect on the meaning of being an AboitizPower scholar, underscoring the importance of personal responsibility, commitment, and gratitude.

The “Seizing Opportunity” segment featured alumni and senior scholar testimonials, where participants shared how the scholarship program became a catalyst for their growth, transformation, and sense of purpose.

The event concluded with a session on Mental Health and Wellness, equipping scholars with practical tools to maintain emotional resilience and mental clarity while balancing academic and personal responsibilities.