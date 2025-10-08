Aboitiz to install solar system Japan’s TDK

Aboitiz Upgrade Solar, Inc. (AUSI), a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Distributed Renewables, Inc. (APx) and Upgrade Energy Philippines (UGEP), is partnering with TDK Philippines Corp. (TPC), the local unit of Japan’s TDK Corp., to install a 5.65-megawatt-peak rooftop solar system at two TDK facilities in Laguna.

The project will use over 9,000 solar panels and is expected to generate nearly 8 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy each year.

Aboitiz Power Vice President for Retail Energy Sales, Solutions, and Services Engr. Gina Camacho-David said the partnership reflects shared values of innovation, sustainability, and responsibility.

“Our philosophy of ‘Always-on Innovation’ is aligned with TDK’s values of strategic vision, courage, and trust,” she said. “We are proud to help contribute to the ‘TDK Transformation’ and accelerate progress for a sustainable future.”

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, TDK Corp. is a global leader in electronic materials and components. Its Philippine facilities supply critical parts for industries worldwide.

“By integrating renewable energy into our operations, we are taking concrete steps to reduce our carbon footprint, enhance energy efficiency, and contribute to a cleaner energy future for the Philippines,” said TDK Philippines President and CEO Masatoshi Shindoh.

“This also drives innovation in materials, processes, and software technologies that advance the transition to a sustainable future.”