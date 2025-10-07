War materiel linked to rebel remnants recovered in Nueva Ecija

Abandoned war materiel were discovered by authorities in Barangay Olivete, Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, on 6 October 2025.

According to the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), the operation was conducted following information provided by alias Ka Smith, a former communist terrorist group (CTG) member who voluntarily surrendered to the police.

The 1st PMFC-NEPPO in 2021, along with joint elements of NEPPO 1st PMFC (Lead Unit), 21st SAC with EOD personnel and FIID SAF, NEPPO-PIU, Bongabon PS, Laur PS, and PIT NE-RIU3, conducted a major internal security operation (OPLAN HAGILAP) in the area.

The operation led to the discovery of two hand grenades, one rifle grenade, one upper receiver of a caliber 5.56 rifle, one magazine for caliber .45, nine IV needles, 100 capsules of multivitamins, 30 tablets of 50mg Losartan, 60 tablets of 500mg Paracetamol, 10 capsules of 500mg Cefuroxime antibiotic, and one flag.

Authorities reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of local communities, emphasizing that the recovery of the said materials has greatly diminished the operational capability of CTG remnants in the area.