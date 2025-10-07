QC government slams ‘malicious insinuations’ over Discaya-linked projects

The Quezon City government on Tuesday denounced what it described as “malicious insinuations” circulating on social media that allegedly malign the local government’s image over infrastructure projects linked to companies owned by the Discaya couple.

In a statement, the QC government clarified that since the start of Mayor Joy Belmonte’s administration in July 2019, out of more than 1,300 infrastructure projects implemented, only four were awarded to Discaya-linked entities or joint ventures—representing just 0.3 percent of the total.

“Upon the issuance of Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) Board Resolution No. 075, Series of 2025, on September 1, 2025, which revoked the licenses of Discaya-linked companies, and the subsequent cancellation of their PhilGEPS membership due to violations of licensing requirements and procurement laws, the Quezon City government immediately conducted a review of its infrastructure projects,” the statement said.

The review found four projects involving Discaya-linked companies: the proposed construction of a six-story multipurpose building with a deck; the proposed construction of a reinforced concrete canal at Ermitaño Creek; and the two phases of the proposed Balingasa High Rise Housing 32 project in Barangay Balingasa.

After observing the periods required by law, all four projects were terminated as of September 19, 2025.

“The Quezon City government has always observed transparency in all its procurement processes, including adherence to competitive bidding, publication, and posting. This is the reason all our infrastructure projects are publicly posted on our website. The Quezon City government has nothing to hide. We welcome all good-faith examinations of competent legal authorities of our projects and processes,” it said.

“We condemn any and all malicious insinuations that only seek to distract from the actual schemes and perpetrators that have victimized our city and our country. We remain steadfast and unwavering in upholding the trust of our people, and we will continue to ensure that public funds are used solely for the benefit of our QCitizens,” it added.