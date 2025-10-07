Lotilla calls for stronger support for climate-vulnerable countries

Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla, at the opening of the 7th Meeting of the Board of the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD), urged the international community to scale up support for climate-vulnerable nations.

Addressing the 26-member FRLD Board representing regions worldwide in the 7 to 9 October meeting in Pasay City, Lotilla said the Philippines, which is among the most climate-vulnerable countries, values the Fund’s role in helping nations cope with climate impacts.

He affirmed the Philippines’ solidarity with all climate-vulnerable countries whose survival and resilience depend on the effectiveness of the Fund.

“The ability of the Fund to deliver depends on its capitalization,” he said.

He acknowledged that pledges so far are encouraging, but emphasized that they remain a fraction of the $200 billion to $400 billion in loss and damage projected annually by 2030.

Commensurate with the scale of needs

He urged the Board to broaden and strengthen the Fund’s financial base. Resources, he said, should be commensurate with the scale of needs, predictable in availability, and responsive to the urgency of loss and damage.

Lotilla also highlighted the need to address the question of access and operational clarity.

He pointed to the operationalization of the Barbados Implementation Modalities as a priority, ensuring support that is accessible, timely, and country-driven, and simple and responsive to the unique circumstances of the most affected.

“The credibility of the Fund will rest on how quickly and effectively it can move resources where they are most urgently needed,” he emphasized.

Looking ahead, Lotilla said a long-term resource mobilization strategy is indispensable. Such a strategy, he explained, would set clear but realistic goals, diversify financing sources and provide the Fund the stability and predictability needed to operate at scale.

Great expectation

“The world looks to this Fund with great expectation,” he said. He urged the Board to ensure that the Manila meeting results in a Fund that is adequately resourced, fully operational, and effective where it matters most.

The Philippines, one of the most climate-vulnerable developing countries, earlier secured a seat on the FRLD Board and has since contributed to shaping its operational frameworks and priorities.

In July 2024, it was selected as the host country for the Board, prompting the passage of a law granting juridical personality to the Fund’s Board in the Philippines.