Jinggoy slaps Brice with perjury raps

Senator Jinggoy Estrada has filed four counts of perjury against whistleblower Brice Hernandez, accusing him of repeatedly lying under oath during congressional inquiries into alleged corruption in flood control projects.

Estrada said the charges stemmed from Hernandez’s testimonies before both the House Committee on Public Works and the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, where Hernandez linked him to alleged anomalies and a 30 percent kickback scheme.

“These are statements made by Brice Hernandez before the House and the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee,” Estrada’s lawyer, Atty. Bianca Soriano, told reporters.

According to Estrada’s camp, the perjury charges are based on alleged falsehoods, including claims that the senator received a 30 percent kickback from flood projects, that Beng Ramos was his staff member, and that Hernandez used a fake Senate ID to enter casinos like Okada Manila.

Estrada also accused Hernandez of lying about not being involved in the flood control anomalies, insisting he was the “mastermind.” He cited Hernandez’s claim that a woman named Mina Jose visited his office to offer project commitments, which he said never occurred.

“He insinuated that a woman named Mina Jose went to my office and offered commitments. But it turned out she went to another office. You can see that Brice Hernandez is truly a habitual liar,” Estrada said.

The senator believes Hernandez retaliated after being cited for contempt and detained by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

“I was instrumental in citing him for contempt, so he was jailed. Maybe that’s why the next day he started spreading lies and dragged my name,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the perjury case, noting that Hernandez’s statements were made publicly during televised hearings. “The public will see that this man is a blatant liar,” he said.

Asked about Senate developments, including Senator Ping Lacson’s resignation as Blue Ribbon chair, Estrada said he would continue participating in hearings regardless of leadership. “No one is indispensable,” he said.

Estrada reiterated his innocence, emphasizing there was no direct evidence linking him to corruption. “Hernandez pointed to Henry Alcantara, but Alcantara testified that he had no transactions with me. He also said that it was Undersecretary Bernardo who talked to politicians, and my name was never mentioned,” Estrada said.

He described the accusations as “double and triple hearsay” and lamented being targeted due to past controversies. “I am the most vulnerable among all senators because of my past issues,” he added.