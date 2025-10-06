DOJ, DENR draft protocol to reward wildlife crime whistleblowers

The Department of Justice (DOJ) task force on environmental cases has participated in drafting a new protocol aimed at strengthening the fight against wildlife crime by introducing incentives for whistleblowers and informants.

The proposal, developed in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), is designed to encourage public participation in curbing illegal activities such as wildlife trafficking.

The draft protocol includes a rewards system for individuals who provide “credible and actionable information” that leads to the successful prosecution of wildlife crimes.

“Strict safeguards” will be a core component of the initiative to protect the identities of those who come forward. The protocol is expected to formalize a mechanism for providing financial or other incentives to individuals who report violations of the country’s wildlife protection laws.

This initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening its institutional response to environmental offenses. It also seeks to facilitate law enforcement while raising public awareness and involvement in conservation efforts, which are crucial to safeguarding the Philippines’ rich biodiversity.

Participants in drafting the protocol included Deputy State Prosecutor Margaret V. Castillo-Padilla, who heads the DOJ Task Force, DENR Assistant Secretary Norlito Eneran, and representatives from the DENR’s Environmental Law Enforcement and Protection Service (ELEPS) and Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB).

Support organizations that contributed to the incentive system included the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the non-profit Tanggol Kalikasan.