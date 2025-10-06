BCDA pours in P560-M transforming Mile-Hi into upscale trade hub

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Monday has sealed a long-term lease agreement with a consortium comprised of Istana Development Corp. (IDC) and Meridian Commercial Centers, Inc., to transform the Mile-Hi property in Camp John Hay, Baguio City, into an upscale commercial hub.

BCDA poured in P560-million to restore and convert the 6,647-square-meter property into an upscale commercial hub that honors Camp John Hay’s rich history while promoting local economic growth.

Sustaining Baguio’s spirit

"Mile-Hi will once again be a place that welcomes visitors, strengthens local livelihoods, and sustains the spirit of Baguio for generations to come," BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang said at the signing.

For his part, Jesus Emmanuel Yujuico expressed the organization's commitment to the project, highlighting its pledge to work with both BCDA and John Hay Management Corporation.

“We thank BCDA’s leadership for its confidence in our vision that seeks to balance heritage, sustainability, and innovation,” Mr. Yujuico said.

The agreement mandates the consortium to commit to incorporating sustainable design features aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, water and energy consumption, and waste generation.

These features may include maximizing access to natural light, enhancing natural ventilation, implementing thermally efficient building designs and envelopes, integrating solar-oriented architecture, and incorporating green roofs and walls.

Additional strategies may involve water-sensitive urban design, the use of low-water-demand plant species in landscaping, and avoiding water- and chemical-intensive facilities, such as swimming pools.

Special place in Camp John Hay’s history

The Mile Hi property, named for its unique elevation approximately one mile above sea level, holds a special place in Camp John Hay's history.

Once a popular indoor recreation center featuring a bowling alley, billiards and ping-pong tables, arcade games, and a fondly remembered snack bar, the site is poised for a new chapter.