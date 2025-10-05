Greenlane strategic projects hit P1.78T

Strategic projects given Green Lane Certifications have reached P1.78 trillion from January to September 2025, according to the Department of Trade and Industry.

The DTI said its premier investment promotion agency, Board of Investments (BoI), endorsed 65 strategic projects worth P1.78 trillion for Green Lane Certification, expected to generate 157,330 jobs, spanning the renewable energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and agri-food sectors.

Renewable energy remains the backbone of investments granted green lane privileges, with 50 projects accounting for nearly three-quarters of the total project costs, equivalent to P1.33 trillion.

In comparison, infrastructure and PPP initiatives contribute significantly, totaling P415.87 billion across four projects. Smaller but strategic bets include food security, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, each signaling the government’s intent to catalyze value chains beyond commodity sectors.

Since the Green Lane’s launch in 2023, its cumulative footprint is even more striking: 216 projects valued at P5.9 trillion, poised to generate 392,827 jobs.

This institutional mechanism has become central to channeling investments into the country’s highest-potential, future-ready sectors.

“Through the Green Lane mechanism, we are accelerating high-impact investments that create jobs, enable technology transfer, and advance our transition to a sustainable, innovation-led economy,” Trade Secretary and BoI Chairman Cristina Roque said.

The impact of these Green Lane projects is felt nationwide. In Compostela, Cebu, SteelAsia’s Compostela Works, inaugurated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., now stands as the largest and most modern steel mill in the country, producing one million tons of rebar annually.

The facility reduces import dependence and strengthens domestic manufacturing capabilities, embodying industrial self-reliance.

In Pampanga, the President also led the inauguration of Farm Fresh Milk, a Malaysian-Philippine joint venture dairy processing plant that underscores the administration’s drive for agricultural resilience and dairy self-sufficiency.

Clean energy milestones continue to rise as well: The Terra Solar Project, one of the country’s largest renewable energy undertakings, is poised to power millions of homes with clean, reliable electricity. Meanwhile, the SMN Poultry facility in Davao del Sur, as well as global firms like Unilever and Procter & Gamble, through its new Lighthouse Factory, demonstrate how both local and multinational investors are scaling up their Philippine operations with modern, digital, and sustainable facilities.

Parallel to this, the BoI’s regular investment approvals for January to September 2025 reached P653.5 billion across 206 projects, with nearly 26,000 jobs expected.

“These investment figures demonstrate the sustained trust of both local and foreign investors in the Philippines’ capability to provide a stable and enabling business environment,” Ma. Corazon H. Halili-Dichosa, BoI executive director for Industry Development Services, said.

“They also affirm that our policies to strengthen key industries, particularly energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure, are creating real value for the economy and for Filipino workers.”

Hub for sustainable businesses

“At the same time, these projects reflect the success of our ongoing efforts to promote the Philippines as a hub for smart, sustainable, and future-ready investments,” Evariste M. Cagatan, BoI executive director for Investments Promotion Services, added.

“By channeling strategic capital into high-growth sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, and ICT, we are ensuring that investor confidence translates into inclusive growth and stronger regional competitiveness.”

During this period, approved investments were heavily concentrated in the Energy and Efficiency sector, totaling P423.52 billion, garnering the largest share of the total approved funds among the industries.

Other leading sectors in 2025 included Airports and Seaports at P144.95 billion, Manufacturing at P29.35 billion, Mass Housing at P25.56 billion, and Information and Communication at P9.34 billion, which notably has the biggest surge among the industries, soaring by 6,293 percent compared to last year’s P146.15 million.

Local investments accounted for the majority of the total approved amount, with P569.30 billion worth of assets.

On the other hand, foreign investments also constituted a substantial portion of the approved projects, amounting to P84.2 billion.

“The DTI and the BoI remain dedicated to attracting more investments through a whole-of-government approach to position the Philippines as a prime investment destination. These figures highlight the significant opportunities offered by the Philippines’ strong and rapidly expanding economy, especially in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, smart manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, and data center infrastructure,” according to Roque.