Upholding human life

We have heard the statement, “You are for human rights, I am for human life!”

As Catholics, as Christians, we are supposed to value human life. Why? Simply because God gave us life when He created us, men and women, when He breathed on us.

The gift of life that God has granted to us is indeed a sign of hope.

Sadly, there is a devastating absence of hope today. We see this most profoundly in the sweeping disregard for human life in its most vulnerable forms and stages.

Brethren, let us trust God. His grace is enough. It is sufficient for us, His servants and followers, that we do not easily give up the struggle and fight for the sake of our faith in Him. All of us should always persevere in our faith even when it may be very difficult for us to endure through the various challenges, trials and difficulties that we encounter daily in our lives.

We must continue to do our best at each and every moment to be good role models and examples for everyone around us. We should not allow ourselves to be dissuaded by challenges and trials that we end up losing our sight and focus on the Lord and on what He wants us to do in our lives.

We have to accept the reality of what it is like to struggle and to labor for the sake of the Lord in the work of evangelization and the proclamation of the Good News of God.

Yes, sufferings and struggles, trials and difficulties are indeed part and parcel of the works and ministry of the Apostles and their successors, all the disciples and the other missionaries of the Lord, including us, that we are not alone in the struggles and efforts, as the Lord is always with us, guiding and journeying with us.

If we only have a genuine faith in the Lord, no matter how small, we can do all things in Him, and everything will be possible for us. We should see the importance and the power of faith, the trust and faith in God, despite the hardships and challenges that we may encounter in our path, to endure.

Meanwhile, my greetings to the Very Rev. James Philip Monserate, OHF, the moderator and co-founder of the Secular Oblates of the Holy Family, who will be ordained Deacon on 11 October 2025 through the laying on of hands by His Excellency, Most Rev. Rolando “Rolly” Santos, CM, DD, Bishop Emeritus of the Roman Catholic diocese of Alotau-Sideia, Papua New Guinea, in simple rites at Saint Peter Parish, Shrine of Leaders, Commonwealth, Quezon City.

Bishop Santos will be joined by their Excellencies, Bishop Nolly C Buco, JCD, DD, and Bishop Emmanuel Trance, DD, during the celebration. Rev. James Philip is also a canon lawyer, a professor and a doctor of Philosophy.