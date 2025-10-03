Italian craftsmanship finds a new home in BGC

Milano & Design (M&D), the heritage Italian brand with over 70 years of expertise in hand-stitched leather artistry, has officially opened its second Philippine showroom at Uptown Mall, Bonifacio Global City (BGC). This expansion marks a bold step in M&D’s commitment to bring timeless Italian craftsmanship closer to Filipino homes.

Following the success of its Shangri-La Plaza boutique, the new BGC showroom positions M&D at the heart of Manila’s design-forward district — surrounded by contemporary galleries, upscale retailers and a community that values elevated living. It is a fitting match for a brand that blends tradition with modern sophistication.

Crafted for comfort, designed for distinction

M&D’s pieces are more than furniture — they are heirlooms in the making. Each sofa, chair and accent piece is meticulously-crafted using premium Italian leather, intricate stitching and refined frames that balance form and function. The result? Timeless elegance that adapts to the rhythm of modern Filipino living.

Whether styled in sleek urban condos or warm family homes, M&D’s collections offer intuitive design that speaks to comfort, quality and personal taste. From relaxed silhouettes to statement centerpieces, every item is tailored to reflect the evolving lifestyle of today’s homeowners.

Legacy of Italian excellence

With decades of leatherworking mastery, M&D continues to uphold its reputation as a global leader in luxury home furnishings. The brand’s commitment to traditional Italian upholstery techniques and rigorous quality control ensures each piece embodies durability, artistry and soul.

The BGC showroom signals a new chapter in M&D’s Philippine journey — one that promises exclusive releases, curated collections and deeper engagement with the local design community. For those who value craftsmanship with character, Milano & Design offers a space where heritage meets home.