Temblor search and rescue ops ended — OCD

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has officially declared the end of search and rescue operations in the quake-hit parts of Cebu, with all persons reported missing now accounted for and the number of fatalities pegged at 72.

In a phone interview on Thursday, OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo said that as of their latest coordination with local government units (LGUs), there were no other individuals reported missing.

“At the Incident Command Post, there are no more reported missing persons, even from the LGUs. We don’t know if they just haven’t submitted new reports yet, but so far, we have zero missing,” Castillo said. “So the assumption is that all are accounted for.”

The OCD said the shift from search and rescue to retrieval and relief operations has been implemented, particularly in Bogo City, where 30 of the confirmed fatalities were recorded.

“We actually have enough search and retrieval teams onsite. Since yesterday, some responders were told to hold off from coming because there were already too many personnel on the ground,” he added.

“Private rescue teams have been told they may begin demobilizing unless they want to help with relief distribution or debris clearing operations,” Castillo said.

The latest fatality count stood at 72, although Castillo noted that the additional three deaths from the previously reported 69 were still being verified.

As of Thursday morning, around 4,000 families — approximately 20,000 individuals — were displaced and were staying in open-air evacuation sites.

“These are not the usual evacuation centers we use during typhoons. For earthquakes, we use open spaces to avoid risks from falling debris. That’s where most of the evacuees are now,” he said.

Castillo said aftershocks remain one of the biggest challenges, with many residents still afraid to return to their homes — even if their structures have been cleared safe.

“The trauma is real, especially for those coming from areas hit hard by the 6.9-magnitude quake. Even the slightest shaking immediately frightens them,” Castillo said. “That’s why many remain outside, refusing to return to their homes.”

While the major roads and critical arteries have been cleared of debris, the OCD expects debris removal around damaged infrastructure to take significantly longer.

“Concrete rubble and debris from collapsed buildings will take much longer to clear. But roads and access points are already mostly passable,” Castillo said.

Castillo reminded the public to remain vigilant and to follow safety advisories, especially as aftershocks may continue in the coming days.