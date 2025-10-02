Taguig sends rescue team to Cebu

The Taguig City government has deployed four members of its Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) team to Cebu on Thursday following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck off the province.

The rescuers are part of the Office of Civil Defense-led mission where other local government units are also a part of.

According to the Taguig City government, the four rescuers specialize in technical rescue operations such as high angle rescue, water search and rescue, technical extrication, and rope management.

Equipment the rescuers brought include a hydraulic combi tool, chipping gun, impact drill, portable grinder and jack hammer, along with kernmantle ropes, carabiners, pulleys, ascenders, webbing, and harnesses.

The immediate deployment is focused in Cebu but the city government said they are also preparing to provide assistance for Masbate which was heavily affected by Typhoon Opong.