Army recovers NPA arms cache in CamNorte, foils potential attacks 

The Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division recovered an arms cache believed to belong to the terrorist New People’s Army (NPA) during an operation in Barangay Submakin, Labo town, early Wednesday.

The discovery was made following a tip-off from a former NPA member who revealed the location of the hidden war materiel, which was suspected to be intended for future hostile operations in the region.

Among the items recovered were four M16A1 rifles, a Thompson caliber .45 submachine gun, 37 magazines, over 3,000 rounds of ammunition, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 100 blasting caps, and two rolls of detonating cord.