Typhoon-damaged Masbate hospital gets P3-M aid for repair, rehab

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday extended immediate assistance to the typhoon-hit Masbate Provincial Hospital, turning over P3 million in government aid to support its repair and rehabilitation following the devastation caused by Typhoon Opong.

During his visit in Masbate, the President personally inspected damaged areas of the hospital, including the Emergency Room Complex and Internal Medicine ward. He was accompanied by officials from the Department of Health (DOH), which facilitated the release of the P3 million assistance to the provincial government.

Marcos emphasized the urgency of restoring hospital operations, particularly amid ongoing challenges with electricity and internet connectivity.

“Nakapagpadala na tayo ng generators sa inyong ospital dahil may generator ang ospital pero kulang. Kaya dinamihan natin ang generator para mas maraming pasyente ang kayang tanggapin ng inyong ospital (We have already sent generators to your hospital because although the hospital has one, it is not enough. So we added more generators so that your hospital can accommodate more patients),” he said, during the distribution of aid for displaced families in Nursery Elementary School.

To further address communication problems, the President also provided two Starlink satellite internet units to the hospital, ensuring more stable connectivity in the aftermath of the typhoon.

He also acknowledged the ongoing health risks faced by evacuees in temporary shelters, emphasizing the need for prompt medical attention.

“‘Pag nakikita ko itong mga evacuation center na ganito ay nakikita natin nagsisiksikan ang tao at mabilis kumalat ang sakit kung sakaling mayroon man. Kaya nandiyan din ang ating mga medical team ng Department of Health para tumingin at tiyakin na kayong lahat ay naaalagaan (When I see evacuation centers like this, we can see that people are crowded together, and if there’s any illness, it can spread quickly. That’s why our medical teams from the Department of Health are also here to check on you and make sure that everyone is being taken care of),” Marcos said.

As of September 30, the hospital has admitted 339 patients and is being staffed by 364 personnel, according to official data.

Following the inspection, President Marcos led a situation briefing on Typhoon Opong’s impact at Masbate Comprehensive National High School, where he was briefed on recovery needs and coordinated efforts between national and local agencies.

The President assured Masbateños of the government’s continued support, highlighting the administration’s commitment to swift response and rehabilitation in times of disaster.