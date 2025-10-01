Marcos lauds AFP for bolstering national defense, prompt disaster response 

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. lauded the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday for their unwavering service to the nation, both in defending the country’s sovereignty and in swiftly responding to disasters and emergencies.

During the oath-taking ceremony held at Malacañan Palace for 29 newly promoted generals and flag officers and 14 newly commissioned second lieutenants and ensigns from Foreign Pre-Commissioned Training Institutions (FPCTI), the President praised the AFP’s recent accomplishments in national defense, humanitarian response, and international cooperation.

Marcos emphasized the importance of joint and multinational military exercises such as Balikatan 40, ALON, and Talisman Sabre in enhancing the AFP’s capabilities and boosting interoperability with allied forces in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The recently conducted Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activities with Australia, Canada, the United States, and India enhanced our maritime cooperation and interoperability,” he noted.

“These engagements serve as blueprints for readiness and stand as proof of our shared commitment to regional stability amid growing complexity,” he added.

The Commander-in-Chief also cited the successful deployment of nearly 1,000 AFP personnel and assets to Myanmar as a demonstration of the Philippines’ role in regional humanitarian missions and the military’s expanding operational reach.

On the domestic front, Marcos acknowledged the AFP's continued role in promoting peace, noting that more cities and provinces have been declared as Areas of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS).

This milestone, he said, reflects sustained efforts to secure communities and promote development.

The President also recognized ongoing modernization efforts in the AFP, particularly in leadership development and global exposure. The commissioning of 14 newly minted officers from elite foreign military academies, he said, represents “a fusion of global expertise with Filipino valor.”

“Their overseas training is expected to bring strategic insights and broadened perspectives—precisely what our modernizing Armed Forces need at this crucial time,” Marcos remarked.

Swift disaster response highlighted

Beyond combat readiness, the President commended the AFP for their rapid response to recent natural disasters, notably Typhoon effects in Masbate and the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Bogo City in Cebu just Tuesday night.

“The heroism of the Armed Forces is not only confined to the battlefield but also shown in the courage that you demonstrate when you help whenever the need arises,” Marcos said.

“Your men and women were among the first to respond to the affected communities. Nariyan kayo—laging handa na tumulong. Laging maagap na nagreresponde sa anumang oras.”

Marcos earlier assured the public that national agencies, alongside the AFP, are actively providing aid and assessing damage in Cebu.

The ceremony saw the formal oath-taking of 29 newly promoted generals and flag officers, as well as 14 junior officers from FPCTIs.

The President emphasized that these leaders will play a critical role in carrying forward the AFP’s mission, both at home and abroad.

“This is where your role in the AFP becomes indispensable—to hold the line and do it with resolve, with clarity, and loyalty to your constitutional duty,” he said.

“As your Commander-in-Chief, I stand in line with you in every trial, in every mission, and in every step taken for our great Republic,” Marcos added.